CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Home Care, Inc. in Chicopee is informing patients of a cyber hacking incident that may have exposed some patient records.

The home health care practice said the breach occurred on February 1 and was discovered the next day. An internal investigation by Trinity Home Care revealed hackers were able to access a computer hard drive but were unable to access the practice’s electronic medical records system or billing system.

President of Trinity Home Care Peggy Sugrue said information that was affected is records containing patients’ first and last names, Medicare ID numbers, information about insurance coverage, and dates related to patients’ care. Records affected in the breach also had social security numbers for a portion of patients. Medical records of 12 patients were also accessed but did not contain information about patients’ health conditions or treatments.

“We have reviewed and strengthened our IT security practices and taken other appropriate steps to prevent this from happening again. Unfortunately, health care providers are a common target for cybercriminals,” said Sugrue.

Trinity Home Care will be offering free credit monitoring for any patient whose social security number was compromised and is asking all patients to monitor for any unusual activity on their accounts. Affected patients were informed by mail from the practice.