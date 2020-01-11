Trinity Methodist Church hosts Boar’s Head Festival in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic performance opened its annual show Friday night at Trinity Methodist Church in Springfield.

The Boar’s Head Festival held its first of five shows Friday evening, celebrating the Christian holiday of Epiphany, or Three Kings Day.

This year’s festival is the 37th annual rendition of the medieval pageant.

Members of the church make up the 250-person cast and crew for the show, alongside live animals in full medieval costume.

Over 600 people attended Friday night’s sold-out show, which tells a unique story.

“It takes advantage of early Christian themes and pre-Christian themes of light and darkness and good and evil and moves quite seamlessly out of that into the arrival of the wise men,” Steve Hays, artistic director of the festival told 22News.

Hays noted, “We think we have a wonderful story to tell. It’s a great way to bring not only the church population together but the community.”

The pageant runs four more shows, Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.