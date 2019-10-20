Trinity United Methodist Church hosts 42nd CROP Hunger Walk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s oldest walk-a-thon took to the streets for the 42nd time Sunday to fight global hunger.

The Greater Springfield CROP Hunger Walk started and finished at Trinity United Methodist Church.

22News Meterologist Brian Lapis emceed the event, meant to raise money for Church World Service’s grassroots hunger-fighting efforts.

The effort focuses on providing essentials to communities around the world, from grass seeds to well systems.

Community members flocked to the walk, including members of a local ROTC organization.

Zephaniah Langay, Cadet Command Chief Master Sargent told 22News, “We just came out here to help support our community. Our ROTC mission statement is to provide citizens care through dedicated service to the community.”

Over 25-percent of the money raised at Sunday’s walk will go to Open Pantry Community Services, Food Bank of Western Mass and Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee.