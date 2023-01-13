SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local Christians celebrating the Epiphany Friday night during the annual Boar’s Head Festival in Springfield.

Trinity United Methodist Church on Sumner Avenue hosted the event, now in its 40th year. It is a medieval celebration of the Epiphany, which is a Christian Feast Day commemorating the visit of the Three Kings to Jesus Christ.

Steve Hays, the Director of the Boar’s Head Festival said, “It’s a great project for the church. It brings us all together and it’s, in a sense, a gift to the community. A lot of people tell us that this is the best way to celebrate Christmas. It’s the most meaningful time for them, so they come year after year.”

The celebration will run through this weekend.