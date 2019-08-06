Trooper charged with OUI in connection with off-duty crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been charged with OUI liquor and other offenses in connection with an off-duty crash in Chicopee that injured three.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, the 35-year-old trooper assigned to Troop B will be summonsed to court on the following charges: Operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, and failure to take care in stopping.

“Per policy, MSP does not release the names of any defendants who are summonsed to court (as opposed to physically taken into custody) until the defendant is formally charged in court,” Procopio explained.

The July 21 crash happened just before 3:00 a.m. on I-291 East in Chicopee near Exit 6. Procopio said the trooper, driving in his personal car, struck a vehicle with two occupants inside.

“The driver of the Expedition, a 33-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries in the crash,” Procopio said. “Her passenger, a 34-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was also transported to Baystate Medical Center.”

The trooper and his passenger, another off-duty department member, were taken to the hospital as well.

Following the crash, Procopio said the trooper was initially placed on restricted duty. He has not returned to work since the crash. The department now plans to hold a hearing to determine the future of his duty status.

No further information will be released until the trooper’s arraignment in Chicopee District Court on September 5.