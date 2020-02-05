Troopers arrest alleged Springfield cocaine trafficker, gun, drugs, cash seized

1  of  2
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested on Tuesday night in Longmeadow for allegedly trafficking cocaine and carrying an illegal firearm.

State Police arrested 21-year-old Haner Nunez of Springfield after a trooper caught him speeding on Route 91 southbound in Longmeadow. Nunez and a passenger were in a black Acura sedan with a revoked registration driving at 90 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, police say.

The trooper allegedly found a .380 pistol fully loaded with a round in the chamber that was stolen in the car and Nunez does not possess a license to carry firearms. Baggies of suspected crack cocaine were also found as well as multiple wax packets of a substance believed to be heroin.

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Nunez was also carrying over $1,900 in cash, along with two cell-phones. The total amount of drugs seized was 23 grams of crack cocaine and 40 small packets of heroin.

Nunez was arrested, booked in Springfield, and is on bail for $50,000. Nunez was at the Hampden County House of Correction pending his arraignment at Springfield District Court Wednesday morning on the following charges:

  • Possession of a firearm
  • Carrying a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while in Commission of a Felony
  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession of a class A drug with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a revoke registration
  • Receiving stolen property
  • Speeding

