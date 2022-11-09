SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tropical storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to hurricane status as it sweeps through parts of Florida Wednesday night, impacting travel conditions.

Several airports in Florida planned to change operations throughout the day, with many offering flights only through the early afternoon, but there are options available to those whose travel plans have been hindered by this storm.

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed for Florida, turning traveling into a headache for some. Sally Smith from Tampa said, “Actually I was a little nervous. I was checking my email every single, whatever, hour just to make sure.”

Nicole was expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it hit the Bahamas on Wednesday, and will likely remain at hurricane status when it gets to Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. 22news spoke with a few Floridians arriving at Bradley International Airport earlier this afternoon who managed to stick to their original travel plans.

“There were some people on the plane that had transferred, they were supposed to fly out later on in the day and they jumped ship and transferred to our plane this morning,” said David and Lori Aitken from Bradenton.

If your flight gets canceled by an airline, you are entitled to a full refund, according to the Department of Transportation. Several airlines were offering waivers for passengers ahead of expected flight cancellations due to the storm.

It’s a generally good practice to stay on top of changes to your flight made by the airline, along with purchasing travel insurance. “constantly check the airlines” said Sally Smith.

Many of the waivers available for those impacted by this storm will allow passengers booked on existing tickets to push their trip to a later date, without having to pay a fare difference.