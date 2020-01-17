Truck accident snaps electric pole in East Longmeadow

Breaking News
Hampden County

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)– A rental truck hit a National Grid electric pole in East Longmeadow Friday morning.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Daniel Bruno told 22News that the driver of the box truck was on Mapleshade Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, hitting a utility pole and then veered off the roadway into the yard of 61 Merriam Street.

Police say to proceed with caution in the area of Mapleshade Avenue and Merriam Street as National Grid is in the process of replacing the pole.

No injuries were reported. Electric service is not expected to be impacted.

