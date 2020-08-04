Truck crashes into State Police cruiser, disabled vehicle on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-391 North in Chicopee that left one person unresponsive early Monday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a department-issued cruiser was assisting a disabled vehicle on the side of the highway when the crash occurred near Exit 4 just after 7:20 p.m. A pick-up truck hit the State Police cruiser with two troopers inside, then hit the disabled vehicle.

State Police say the two troopers were not injured, but the pick-up driver was unresponsive after crashing into the vehicles.

Medical aid was administered to the pickup driver, whose current condition is unknown.

The person in the disabled vehicle who was being assisted on the side of the highway was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Video shows several troopers, two ambulances, and a fire truck on the side of the highway assisting with the crash.