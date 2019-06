SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into what led up to a truck fire in East Springfield late Sunday night.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that the truck fire started at 570 Cottage Street just after 11:30 P.M.

The flames torched the truck, causing a lot of damage.

Arson and Bomb Squad investigators are looking into the cause.

