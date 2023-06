AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck fire shut down a portion of Route 57 in Agawam early Thursday morning.

The eastbound side of the highway was shut down while firefighters worked to put out the fire in the cab of the tractor trailer.

One lane remained closed as of 5:30 P.M., but just before 6:00 A.M., the charred truck was cleared away.

There is no official word at this time on the cause of the fire or on injuries.