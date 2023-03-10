BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer fire on the Mass. Pike temporarily closed all westbound lanes Friday afternoon.

State Police were called to the tractor-trailer fire around noon near the 31.4 mile marker in Blandford. All westbound lanes were closed until the fire was extinguished and traffic was diverted off Exit 41 in Westfield on the Mass. Pike. The left lane was reopened by 1:00 p.m. and all lanes were reopened by 2:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire. The tractor-trailer was a freightliner operated by a 30-year-old man from London, Ontario.