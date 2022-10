WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police officer working a detail in Westfield was hit by a truck on Sunday night.

According to Westfield Police, the accident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. The officer was working a detail at the time of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Elm and Orange Streets.

No word on the extent of injuries the officer incurred. Police told 22News that the incident is still under investigation.