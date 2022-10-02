CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday in Chicopee.

The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets. You can see the damage to the truck’s roof, almost peeling back like a sardine can.

The truck didn’t clear bridge, and there was damage to the truck’s roof and cabin. The driver was not injured and was able to reverse out from under the bridge. The road did not need to be shutdown either.

This is not the first time a truck has hit this particular overpass, which is clearly marked 11 feet and 9 inches for clearance.