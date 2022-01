HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews helped a driver get out of a vehicle after it rolled over on Apremont Highway in Holyoke Thursday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 8:30 a.m. crews were called to the area of 254 Apremont Hwy for a pick-up truck that slid off the road and rolled onto its roof. The driver was helped out of the truck and was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

DPW crews treated the road as black ice was reported in West Holyoke by police.