Truck rollover on I-91 Northbound Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck and trailer rolled over on I-91 Northbound overnight, slowing traffic heading into Springfield.

A 22News viewer sent us the video above of emergency vehicles assessing the situation. You can see as they move past the site of the crash, the truck is rolled on its side, perpendicular to the road, with the trailer off the roadway behind it.

The accident was cleared by early Sunday morning.

No word on any injuries associated with the rollover or what caused the crash.