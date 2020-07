WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A few residents in Wilbraham experienced a power outage after a truck struck a utility pole Tuesday morning.

Wilbraham Police Dispatcher Duclos told 22News the crash happened on 2770 Boston Road right in front of the Wilbraham Fire Department just before 9:30 a.m. Duclos couldn’t say if any injuries were reported.

The road has been cleared, however, Eversource is still in the area working on repairing the utility pole for those who may still have no power.

Photo Courtesy: ReportIt

MAP: 2770 Boston Road