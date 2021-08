HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were on Cabot Street Tuesday morning where a large tractor trailer was lodged in an underpass.

According to a statement from the Holyoke Fire Department, there was a small fuel spill coming from the truck. The incident had a minimal impact on traffic in the area.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the truck was no longer in the area.