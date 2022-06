SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck was stuck under the railroad underpass on Chestnut Street in Springfield Thursday morning.

Our 22News crews saw the tractor trailer wedged under the bridge next to Lyman Street. Crews had to close one of the two lanes as they worked to remove the truck. There’s no word yet on any citations against the driver.

22News is following this story and will bring you more updates as soon as they become available.