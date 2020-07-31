Truck stuck under Union Street underpass in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Union Street in West Springfield is currently closed due to a truck stuck under a railroad underpass Friday evening.

West Springfield Police told 22News that as of 6:35 p.m., the truck is still stuck underneath the bridge and crews are working to remove it and clear the roadway.

Our news crew in the area could see a West Springfield Police cruiser blocking traffic from the underpass. Two trucks can also be seen parked.





22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.