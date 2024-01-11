SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The day-to-day operation of trades workers was on full display for those interested in potentially entering that workforce.

The organization, Truckucation, hosted its monthly “Trucking and Trades” event, to promote jobs in the trucking industry and various trades.

In recent years, the trucking industry has been met with a decline in the number of truck drivers entering the field. Asiala Rivera, Truckucation’s founder, explained to 22News the possible factors leading to this shortage, “It could be a number of things, people not knowing about the industry, people unwilling to get into the industry. So there’s a lot of different factors on why there’s a shortage.”

In 2021, the American Trucking Associations reported a shortage of 80,000 drivers and has warned that it could reach 160,000 by 2030.