Trump extends deadline for getting a Real ID

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump has extended the deadline for residents to obtain a Real-ID amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Massachusetts RMV limits customer visits at open locations

Residents were required to get a Real ID in order to board planes or enter federal secured buildings. The identification card has a star in the upper right corner inside a gold circle to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

Trump has not announced when the new deadline is.