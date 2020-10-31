Trump supporters rally in West Springfield ahead of Election Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On this final weekend before the presidential election, both camps are making one final statement for western Massachusetts support.

President Donald Trump’s local supporters lined both sides of Riverdale Street in West Springfield Saturday afternoon at Riverdale Center. They were joined by Trump supporters who had traveled west from across the Commonwealth.

22News spoke with Greg Neffinger, former mayor of West Springfield, who told us, “We just had about 150 cars go by, a caravan from Boston to West Springfield here. We have another 200 to 300 people here standing out here and also showing support for the president.”

As the President’s supporters were getting in their Springfield area campaigning just under the wire, Joe Biden’s local supporters prepare to campaign for the former Vice President in the same area Sunday.

The Chicopee Democratic City Committee will join with other Biden supporters for a stand out Sunday morning at 10 a.m. outside the Dunkin’ on Memorial Drive.