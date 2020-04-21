Trump suspends immigration into the U.S., says the order will protect jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump says he is temporarily shutting down immigration into the U.S.

Besides protection to COVID-19, Trump said this order is also a way to protect jobs. The executive order could be signed as early as this week, according to an administration officer who did not offer any details about whether it had been drafted or where the process stands.

No word yet on how it will be carried out or how long it will last. The Trump administration had closed the U.S. Canada border and started deporting Asylum seekers and other migrants on the southern border without due process.

International air travel has largely been suspended. A senior official told NBC News that the administration was exploring new restriction amid fears that large numbers of Central Americans would try to illegally access the U.S. health care system.

It remains unclear whether non U.S. citizens can travel to the county for business or to see family.