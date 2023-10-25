HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Trunk or Treat event is being held at the Holyoke High School on Wednesday night.

Staff of Holyoke Public Schools will come together to decorate their vehicles and hand out candy and other treats to children. The event is being held at Holyoke High School North located at 500 Beech Street from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Trunk or Treat is presented by Holyoke SEPAC and Holyoke Public Schools.