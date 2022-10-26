HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ball Consulting Group, LLC, this “Trunk or Treat” event is free and open to the public. Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center provide Holyoke and other communities with the highest levels of subacute short-term and comprehensive long-term care in a caring environment.

Vehicles will line the nursing home’s driveway and parking lot with their trunks or tailgates open and decorated, and candy will be handed out. There will also be hot dogs and refreshments, a photo booth, and a colorful costume contest.

The Trunk or Treat will take place on Wednesday at Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Holyoke from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.