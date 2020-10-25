Trunk or treat could be the safer alternative during the corona virus pandemic

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With trick or treating being discouraged this Halloween because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the lesser known “Trunk or Treat” may have become an acceptable alternative for Western Massachusetts families.

Although Trunk or Treat dates back to the 1990’s, it’s become more popular here in the Pioneer Valley. Here in the parking lot of the mill at crane pond in Westfield, the children didn’t have far to go for their treats, just to the trunk of the next Halloween decorated car.

Parents prefer this approach at least during this current need for social distancing. As one mom, Amber Whitehill told 22News, enjoying Halloween should be available for every child.

“I mean even though you want the kids to get out and experience normal, enjoy the holiday season,”

With trick or treating officially off limits in Springfield and Longmeadow and other communities discouraging that tradition, Trunk or Treat just might be the solution. These Westfield families seem to embrace the concept-traveling short distances from trunk to trunk creating memories of a Halloween celebrated slightly different to accommodate the conditions.