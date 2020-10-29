Trunk or Treat event held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event brought Halloween to the city of Springfield in a safe environment on Wednesday.

Kids won’t be able to trick or treat in Springfield this year but the Harvest Fest Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event offered many spooky season festivities. Participants Decorated their cars, painted their faces, and received a bag of candy.

Participants driving through were asked to wear a Face covering and remain in the vehicle at all times.

The event took place Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mason Square in Springfield.