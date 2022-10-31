SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Mount Zion Baptist church held a trunk or treat for kids Monday night.

Local children were invited to come out and enjoy a safe environment of trick or treating at the church. Cars were decorated for the event. 22News spoke with the Pastor about the kid-friendly event.

“We’re having a wonderful collaboration with many partners throughout the community to provide a safe alternative to kids trick or treating in the neighborhood,” said Doctor Atu White, Mount Zion Baptist Church Pastor. “It feels really good. To see the looks on their face. They can run around and be kids and smile and have a good time. And that really warms my heart.”

Suez Temple and Mount Zion Baptist Church plan on keeping the tradition going next year as well.