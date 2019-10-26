‘Trunk or Treat’ returns to Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of kids came out to the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat at Holyoke Community College Friday night.

More than 30 of the college’s clubs and departments, and numerous local businesses and residents signed up to pop their trunks and pass out candy Friday night.

HCC started their Trunk or Treat as a safe alternative to going door to door on Halloween. Kids and even some parents came in costume, Pokemon characters and princesses were popular.

But a few kids went with more unusual, and inflatable options.

Ryan Perez of Holyoke hoped for, “Jolly Ranchers and Mountain Dew. Bye, I gotta go storm area 51.”

Westfield resident, Aubrey Kopacka told 22News, “I found this costume and I wanted to be a chicken….but air just keeps coming in.”

The event was completely free and came with plenty of candy.