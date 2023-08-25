EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pleasant View Senior Center will be hosting a trunk sale to support Alzheimer’s research on Saturday.

According to the Pleasant View Senior Center, you can either shop or sell your household items, such as vintage wares, clothes, and sports cards, in the trunk of your car, and you get to keep the earnings. Parking spots are $25 each or two spots for $40 for anyone who would like to sell. The proceeds from the parking spots will be donated to the Tri-Town Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team.

The trunk sale is scheduled for Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pleasant View Senior Center on 328 N Main St. in East Longmeadow.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, according to their website. Around 50 million people worldwide are living with dementia, and in just the United States, more than 6 million people have Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million are providing unpaid care.

The Alzheimer’s Association was founded in 1980 and is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.