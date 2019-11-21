Trustees discuss future of Sabis International Charter School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The future of one Springfield charter school was on discussion during an annual board of trustees meeting Wednesday night.

Sabis International Charter School could possibly no longer exist. If the board of trustees vote to change the school management partner, the school will no longer be operating under Sabis Educational Systems.

“Hundreds of alumni and thousands of students and their parents are Sabis. I implore you. Don’t take that away from them,” said Jeff Londraville, deputy student management coordinator at the school.

Sabis Educational Systems has been responsible for all of the school’s academic programs and administrative structure since the school opened in 1995.

The board of trustees will vote between two option; either renew Sabis Educational Systems’ contract or self manage. The latter option is strongly opposed.

“This really makes a big difference that we hold on to the management company and our name because we are very proud of it,” Londraville told 22News. “Many people have worked really hard over the years to make it a success in the city.”

The board only allotted 6 minutes for public comment at the meeting. However, Sabis teachers, parents, and alumni still felt it was important to show up.

“I basically am a product of great teaching, having a great base,” Monique Hilton, a Sabis alumni, and parent said. “I would want my kids to be able to have that very same thing that I had.”

The Board of Trustees will be voting on the future of Sabis within the next month.