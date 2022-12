SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa and Mrs. Claus is coming to TS Mobile Accessories in Springfield on Friday.

According to a social media post from TS Mobile Accessories, Santa will be available for pictures for free on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will also be hot cocoa, coffee, candy canes, and toys at the event.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will also be in attendance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

TS Mobile Accessories is located at 267 Allen Street in Springfield.