EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of East Longmeadow will be holding its annual town elections on Tuesday.

There are two non-contested races for the town council and the school committee, and a non-binding ballot question.

A yes vote would authorize, but not require, the town to establish a municipal light plant, which would be town-owned and able to provide utilities, including internet, to homes and businesses in the town.

A no vote would prohibit the town from forming this plant.