Tuesday morning coldest so far this year

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Temperatures dropped as low as three degrees below zero Tuesday morning, making it the coldest morning so far this year.

Local residents told 22News we’ve seen an interesting weather pattern in January.

“We go from one extreme to the next all in a couple of weeks time and it’s pretty crazy.”

– Bill Heroux, Chicopee resident

It’s so random we get 60 degree weather one day and then a snowstorm a few days later.”

-Eric Govoni

Even though it was a cold morning, it was nowhere near the record cold temperature for the day. The coldest recorded temperature on this day was 20 degrees below zero in 1994.

