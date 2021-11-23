Turkeys provided to Old Hill neighborhood families in need

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Turkeys, fixings, and more are being distributed to families in need from the Old Hill neighborhood in Springfield.

Families who pre-registered will receive turkeys, gift cards, fixings and PPE. at 1 p.m. Tuesday located at 99 Eastern Avenue in Springfield.

Springfield State Representative Bud Williams will be joined with Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown, The Brethren, Ownership at The Cozy Corner, Pavilion Mr. Lou Boynton, Jackson Security Services, The Black Covid Coalition and other community stakeholders to help distribute. Representative Williams chairs the joint legislative committee on racial equality, civil rights, and inclusion.