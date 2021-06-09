Turtle sightings rise in western Massachusetts during nesting season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been an increase in turtle sightings around western Massachusetts.

Not only is this nesting season for turtles, but experts say that the warm weather could also contribute to the increase.

One of the leading causes of death for turtles is getting hit by cars while crossing the road. 22News spoke with an expert at Mystic Aquarium, about what to do if a turtle crosses your path while you’re driving.

“If you see one that’s looking like it’s about to cross or is in the middle of the road, and you happen upon it, picking them up from behind and helping them finish crossing the road, can actually probably save that turtle’s life,” said Monique Park, supervisor of the Fish & Invertebrates Department at Mystic Aquarium.

If you need assistance with a turtle or any type of animal, another option is to call the animal control in your area.