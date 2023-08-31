WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stanley Park’s annual fundraiser, “Twilight in the Park,” is set to excite attendees with a unique hybrid auction experience.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, September 16, promises an eclectic array of auction items, totaling over 150, to ignite bidding excitement.

What sets this year’s fundraiser apart is the innovative combination of live and online auctions. While some auction items are exclusively available for in-person participants, a substantial selection will be open for online bidding, catering to both event attendees and those who couldn’t secure a seat (Ticket sales have concluded for the event).

For eager bidders, the online auction catalog can be accessed starting Monday, September 11th. The virtual bidding extravaganza will kick off at 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 14th, and conclude at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 16th.

The diverse auction lineup caters to varied tastes, featuring an assortment of offerings ranging from gift certificates to local restaurants, spas, and shops. For those seeking exceptional experiences, options include an hour-long visit from Santa, a serene sunset cruise departing from Boston, and a captivating trip for four to Tuscany. The auction also boasts prized autographed items, each accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Among these treasures are a limited edition gold basketball signed by basketball legends Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan, a signed Star Wars Return of the Jedi print, as well as Neil Diamond sheet music, among several others.

Winning bidders who are unable to attend the event can retrieve their coveted items from the Development Office located in the Parker Barn during specific dates and times:

Thursday, September 21: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, September 22: 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For individuals seeking further information regarding “Twilight in the Park,” they are encouraged to connect with the Development Office through the following channels: phone – 413-568-9312 x 108 or x 112, or email – stanleypark@stanleypark.org.