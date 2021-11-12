Twin brothers from Wilbraham & Monson Academy sign to play college basketball at Duke, Harvard

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham & Monson Academy continues to graduate top nationally ranked athletes. On Friday, twin brothers signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate basketball.

Kyle and Matt Filipowski are committing to play Division 1 basketball. The brothers from Westtown, New York have spent the last three years at Wilbraham & Monson Academy.

Kyle will joins the Blue Devils at Duke University and Matt the Harvard Crimson. Before signing, they each took a moment to thank the people that helped get to this point in their basketball careers.

“I’d like to thank one brother in particular, you know Matt. I know we have this love-hate relationship but without you by my side, I don’t think I would have reached my full potential,” said Kyle.

“I want to thank my parents for getting me through 18 years and a whole childhood of basketball and with two other brothers and my twin here. I know it wasn’t easy. All the traveling, the practices and the nights out,” said Matt.

Kyle was awarded the Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The award is only given to one men’s basketball player in the state and recognizes outstanding athletic and and academic achievement. He’s now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in June.