SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two adults and one child were injured in a two car accident in Springfield Wednesday.

The Springfield Fire Department said the accident occurred near 184 Boston Road. The three people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Firefighters described the child injured as an adolescent. Photos shared by the fire department show two vehicles with heavy damage to the front ends. Both vehicles were on the side of the road, with one close to an apartment complex.

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the crash.