Two arrested after detectives observe an alleged drug transaction in Springfield

Hampden County
(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large capacity firearm was seized and two people were arrested in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 11:00 a.m. Narcotics Detectives were investigating illegal narcotics activity in the St. James Avenue area from complaints by residents. Detectives observed an alleged drug transaction on the 0-100 block of St. James Avenue between two vehicles.

As the detectives approached the suspect’s car, the suspect took off running. During the pursuit, the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Junito Batista, was seen reaching for his waistband and toss a gun in the bushes. Batista was taken into custody. Detectives found cocaine, marijuana and $165 in cash.

Junito Batista is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
  • Possession of a firearm without a FID card – subsequent offense
  • Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug
  • Drug violation near a school/park
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

The occupant of the other vehicle, 39-year-old Cheryl Allen, was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a default warrant.

