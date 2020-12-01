Two arrested after detectives observe an alleged drug transaction in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large capacity firearm was seized and two people were arrested in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 11:00 a.m. Narcotics Detectives were investigating illegal narcotics activity in the St. James Avenue area from complaints by residents. Detectives observed an alleged drug transaction on the 0-100 block of St. James Avenue between two vehicles.

As the detectives approached the suspect’s car, the suspect took off running. During the pursuit, the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Junito Batista, was seen reaching for his waistband and toss a gun in the bushes. Batista was taken into custody. Detectives found cocaine, marijuana and $165 in cash.

Junito Batista is charged with the following:

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm without a FID card – subsequent offense

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Drug violation near a school/park

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

The occupant of the other vehicle, 39-year-old Cheryl Allen, was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a default warrant.