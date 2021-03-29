Two arrested after hit and run crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Ludlow were arrested on drug-related charges after a hit and run crash Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, at around 7:00 p.m. police were called to the area of East Street and Chapin Street for a reported hit-and-run crash involving two motor vehicles. One of the drivers called 911 and described the second vehicle as a green 1999 Toyota Camry that left the accident. No one was injured in the crash.

Ludlow Police pulled over the vehicle a short time later on Russell Street. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Gregory Prince, showed signs of impairment and subsequently failed a roadside assessment. The passenger, identified as 31-year-old Nichole Dupuis, was in possession of substances believed to be heroin and crack cocaine. The two were arrested and the vehicle was towed.

Gregory Prince was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating Under the Influence of Drugs (Narcotic Analgesic)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License (Subsequent Offense)

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended or Revoked Registration

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Nichole Dupuis was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine)

(Ludlow Police Department)

(Ludlow Police Department)

Prince is being held without bail and Dupuis is being held on $5,000 bail. Both are being arraigned at the Palmer District Court Monday.