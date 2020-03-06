Two arrested after officers observed drug deal in Springfield, crack cocaine, stun gun seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after detectives observed a drug deal in the driveway of a home on Pasadena Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, after police observed the drug deal, they conducted a traffic stop at the Six Corners rotary on Walnut Street involving a car that was involved in the drug activity. Officers arrested the passenger of the car, 32-year-old Jermaine Atkins of Westfield and the driver, 19-year-old Johaniell Cruz of Springfield.
Walsh said Atkins had more than 25 grams of crack cocaine on him and nearly a gram of cocaine. Officers also saw small crack rocks where Atkins was sitting, which he allegedly attempted to destroy. Officers recovered a scale, stun gun, and $242.
Atkins is charged with the following:
- Cocaine trafficking
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
- Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant (stun gun)
- Tampering or Destruction of Evidence
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Default warrant
- Oui liquor
- Failure to stop for police
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Possession of an open container of alcohol
- Default warrant
- Oui liquor -2nd offense
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense)
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI
- OUI-related offense while license suspended for OUI
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Consumption of marijuana in a public place
Cruz is facing the following charges:
- Cocaine trafficking
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug