Two arrested after officers observed drug deal in Springfield, crack cocaine, stun gun seized

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after detectives observed a drug deal in the driveway of a home on Pasadena Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, after police observed the drug deal, they conducted a traffic stop at the Six Corners rotary on Walnut Street involving a car that was involved in the drug activity. Officers arrested the passenger of the car, 32-year-old Jermaine Atkins of Westfield and the driver, 19-year-old Johaniell Cruz of Springfield.

Walsh said Atkins had more than 25 grams of crack cocaine on him and nearly a gram of cocaine. Officers also saw small crack rocks where Atkins was sitting, which he allegedly attempted to destroy. Officers recovered a scale, stun gun, and $242.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Atkins is charged with the following:

  • Cocaine trafficking
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant (stun gun)
  • Tampering or Destruction of Evidence
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law
  • Default warrant
    • Oui liquor
    • Failure to stop for police
    • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
    • Possession of an open container of alcohol
  • Default warrant
    • Oui liquor -2nd offense
    • Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense)
    • Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI
    • OUI-related offense while license suspended for OUI
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Consumption of marijuana in a public place

Cruz is facing the following charges:

  • Cocaine trafficking
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

