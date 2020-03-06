Two arrested after officers observed drug deal in Springfield, crack cocaine, stun gun seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after detectives observed a drug deal in the driveway of a home on Pasadena Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, after police observed the drug deal, they conducted a traffic stop at the Six Corners rotary on Walnut Street involving a car that was involved in the drug activity. Officers arrested the passenger of the car, 32-year-old Jermaine Atkins of Westfield and the driver, 19-year-old Johaniell Cruz of Springfield.

Walsh said Atkins had more than 25 grams of crack cocaine on him and nearly a gram of cocaine. Officers also saw small crack rocks where Atkins was sitting, which he allegedly attempted to destroy. Officers recovered a scale, stun gun, and $242.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Atkins is charged with the following:

Cocaine trafficking

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant (stun gun)

Tampering or Destruction of Evidence

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Default warrant Oui liquor Failure to stop for police Reckless operation of a motor vehicle Possession of an open container of alcohol

Default warrant Oui liquor -2nd offense Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense) Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI OUI-related offense while license suspended for OUI Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Consumption of marijuana in a public place



Cruz is facing the following charges: