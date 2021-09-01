Two arrested, gun seized on Farnum Drive in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two people and located a handgun after being called to Farnum Drive, the location of a recent shootout, for a suspicious vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said the vehicle, a black Honda, was occupied by 20-year-old Benjamin Green and 18-yea-old Jason Gonzales. Green had a suspended license which resulted in his arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

A black handgun was located underneath the passenger seat during an inventory search of the vehicle, according to Capt. Moriarty. Officers also arrested Gonzales and charged him, as well as Green, with possession of ammunition without an FID, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a large-capacity firearm.

Gonzales will be charged as an adult, Capt. Moriarty said.