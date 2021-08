SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested Saturday night for several gun and drug charges.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers arrested 25-year-old Anthony Ayala and 27-year-old Maurice Bailey, both from Springfield, around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night on Summit Street.

The department’s Firearms Investigation Unit found a loaded firearm and 91 bags of heroin in their possession.