Two arrested, over $30K and “trafficking weight” of drugs seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two suspects and seized more than $30,000 in cash along with drugs and a firearm following a search in Springfield Friday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the department’s Narcotics Unit executed search warrants in the Nursery Street and Edmund Wynne Circle areas of the city.

In total, officers seized what Walsh described as “trafficking weight of heroin and cocaine” along with more than $32,000 in cash. A photo shared by the police department shows a table filled with cash, a gun with ammunition on the side, and the drugs.

The identities of the two suspects who were arrested have not been released at this time and no charges have been announced yet.

