Over 4,100 marijuana plants discovered in Monson, Palmer homes

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple illegal marijuana growing facilities in Monson and Palmer.

41-year-old Weiqing Li and 49-year-old Li Qin Li were arrested and charged Thursday with manufacturing marijuana and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, state and local officers have been investigating properties in Monson and Palmer since July 2019 for the possibility of a large scale cultivation of marijuana.

Five properties were discovered to contain growing plants. Over 4,100 marijuana plants were discovered in the Monson and Palmer homes. Both suspects were located on Wednesday at a home that allegedly contained over 1,100 marijuana plants. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, two houses and one warehouse were allegedly being used as illegal cultivation centers in Monson and two homes in Palmer.

The United States Attorney’s Office was assisted by the Monson and Palmer Police Departments during the year long investigation.