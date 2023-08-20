SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at approximately 4:30 p.m., crews were sent to the intersection of Main and Lombard Street for a two-car accident.

One person was removed from the car and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.