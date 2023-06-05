WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Kings Highway and Elm Street for a two-car accident on Sunday.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, there was a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Kings Highway and Elm Street Sunday evening. Two cars were involved in the accident.

West Springfield Fire Department

The road was blocked off by the accident but has since reopened. There is no word yet on what the cause of the accident was or if there were any injuries.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.