WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield firefighters were called to a two car accident Tuesday afternoon on Memorial Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the West Springfield Fire Department shared photos of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of River Street and Memorial Avenue. The two vehicles involved in the accident were heavily damaged in the front end of both cars.

Credit: West Springfield Fire Department

Waze is reporting traffic in the area before the Morgan Sullivan Bridge. There is also construction on Memorial Avenue in front of the Eastern States fairgrounds.

There is no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries. Police, firefighters and EMS are in the area assisting.